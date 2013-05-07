May 7 A judge on Tuesday ruled that Chevron
Corp's chief executive must testify in the U.S. oil
company's fraud case against Ecuadoreans seeking to collect on a
$19 billion judgment against Chevron related to rainforest
pollution.
John Watson, who became CEO of Chevron in 2010 and had
helped integrate Texaco after Chevron's 2001 purchase of the
company gave it ownership of the long-running Ecuador case,
could give his deposition before an end-of-May deadline for
evidence-gathering ahead of the October fraud trial in New York,
a spokesman for the Ecuadoreans said.
"To be sure, the rancorous history of this litigation lends
credibility to Chevron's concern that the deposition has been
noticed for purposes of harassment," James Francis, a magistrate
judge in federal court in Manhattan, wrote in his ruling. "On
the other hand, there is little doubt that Mr. Watson has
relevant knowledge."
Beyond his monitoring of the litigation in the three years
since he became CEO, Watson's experience leading the integration
of Chevron-Texaco likely gave him personal knowledge of the
issues underlying the Ecuador trial, Francis wrote.
"This is far from a trivial case," he added. "Enough is at
stake to justify the deposition of an apex witness like Mr.
Watson."
Chevron said in a statement that it "will of course comply
with all orders of the court as it participates in the discovery
process that continues to expose the plaintiffs' lawyers'
fraud."
The Ecuadorean plaintiffs won the $19 billion-dollar
judgment in their own country in 2011, after having first
brought the case in New York court in 1993 before it moved to
South America about a decade later. The environmental damage was
supposedly caused by Texaco when it operated in Ecuador from
1964 to 1992.
Chevron says the Ecuador ruling is based on tainted evidence
and therefore unenforceable. The Ecuadoreans have yet to collect
on the award and are trying to enforce the judgment in countries
where Chevron operates. Their action in Canada was halted by a
judge there last week.
Francis also ruled that depositions could be taken from
Edward Scott, general counsel of Chevron's global upstream and
gas group, and Kroll Inc, an investigative and risk management
company that Chevron retained in connection with the various
related litigations.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Donziger et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00691.