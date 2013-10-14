NEW YORK Oct 14 Chevron Corp will try
to convince a U.S. judge this week that a group of Ecuadorean
villagers and their U.S. lawyer used bribery to win an $18
billion judgment against Chevron from a court in Ecuador, in the
latest chapter in a long-running fight over pollution in the
Amazon jungle.
In a trial starting Tuesday, the oil company is asking a
federal court in New York to prevent the villagers and their
Harvard-educated lawyer, Steven Donziger, from using U.S. courts
to enforce the Ecuadorean judgment.
A victory in the United States would likely help Chevron's
defense in other countries where Donziger and the villagers may
seek to enforce the judgment.
"We believe that any jurisdiction that observes the rule of
law will find that the judgment is illegal and unenforceable
because it's a product of fraud," said Morgan Crinklaw, a
spokesman for Chevron.
Donziger and the villagers say they did nothing wrong in
obtaining the judgment, and they accuse the judge in the U.S.
case, District Judge Lewis Kaplan, of bias against them.
"These claims by Chevron are utterly baseless," said Chris
Gowen, a spokesman for Donziger and the Ecuadoreans.
The trial is the latest chapter in a dispute over
environmental contamination between 1964 and 1992 at an oil
field in northeastern Ecuador operated by Texaco, which Chevron
bought in 2001.
Chevron says Texaco cleaned up its share of waste before
turning the field over to state-owned Petroecuador. But in 2011,
an Ecuadorean court awarded $18 billion to people from the
village of Lago Agrio, which was affected by the pollution. The
court subsequently increased the award to $19 billion to cover
fees.
Donziger and the Ecuadoreans have been unable to collect the
award in Ecuador because Chevron no longer has operations there.
In 2011, Chevron obtained an injunction from Judge Kaplan in
New York blocking enforcement of the judgment anywhere outside
Ecuador. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later reversed
that ruling.
RACKETEER ACCUSATIONS
In the lawsuit, Chevron accuses Donziger of violating the
U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and
says both he and the villagers committed fraud.
Central to Chevron's case is the evidence of a former
Ecuadorean judge, Alberto Guerra. Guerra said in a sworn
deposition that he often wrote opinions for Judge Nicolas
Zambrano, who issued the award to the villagers.
Guerra said Donziger and another lawyer pledged to pay
Zambrano $500,000 from whatever they collected from the judgment
in exchange for allowing them to write it. Guerra also said
Zambrano promised to share part of the bribe.
Ted Boutrous, a lawyer for Chevron, said the proceedings in
Ecuador were "one of the most egregious litigation frauds in
history."
Donziger and the Ecuadoreans say Guerra has no credibility
and say he is being paid for his testimony by Chevron. Donziger
denies writing the judgment.
"We are completely and utterly denying the allegations by
Chevron," his spokesman Gowen told reporters on Friday.
"Steven Donziger did not ghostwrite a judgment," Gowen said.
"Steven Donziger did not bribe a judge."
In January, Chevron said it relocated Guerra's family to
protect his safety and paid him $38,000 for the costs of
providing his evidence. Chevron also confirmed that it agreed to
pay Guerra's family $10,000 per month for living expenses and
$2,000 for housing.
Guerra and Zambrano are expected to testify at the trial,
which is expected to last several weeks.
Donziger and the Ecuadoreans argue that the relief Chevron
seeks - a ban on enforcing the Ecuadorean judgment in U.S.
courts or profiting from it in any way - would violate the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' reversal of Kaplan's 2011
injunction.
They also say they are fighting an unfair battle. Chevron
has overwhelmingly more resources. And Donziger and the
villagers accuse Kaplan of bias. In a court filing, they wrote
that Kaplan's "contempt" for Ecuador, "its courts, and its laws
has only grown more prominent over time."
The 2nd Circuit on Sept. 26 rejected their request to remove
Kaplan from the case.
Earlier this month, Kaplan ruled that the villagers and
Donziger are not entitled to a trial by jury, as they had
preferred, because Chevron waived damages claims against them.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691.
