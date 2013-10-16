By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 A U.S. lawyer used fraud to win
a historic $18 billion judgment against Chevron Corp for
polluting the Ecuadorean jungle, witnesses said at a trial in
New York on Wednesday.
The witnesses were testifying in federal court on behalf of
Chevron, which is seeking to prevent lawyer Steven Donziger from
profiting from the award, which he won for a group of Ecuadorean
villagers in 2011.
Christopher Bogart, the head of a firm that helped finance
Donziger's case in Ecuador, said he ended his investment in the
case after mounting concerns of misconduct by Donziger.
"There was quite a lot of disturbing information coming
out," said Bogart, who is the chief executive of litigation
financing firm Burford Capital.
In a sworn statement in April, which became part of the
Wednesday's proceeding, Bogart said he learned from emails that
plaintiffs' lawyers knew they were engaging in misconduct.
The high-profile trial, which began this week, is the latest
chapter in a dispute over environmental contamination between
1964 and 1992 at an oil field in northeastern Ecuador operated
by Texaco, which Chevron bought in 2001.
Chevron says Texaco cleaned up its share of waste before
turning the field over to state-owned Petroecuador. An
Ecuadorean court disagreed and in 2011 awarded $18 billion to
people from the village of Lago Agrio, which was affected by the
pollution. The court subsequently increased the award to $19
billion to cover fees.
Burford provided $4 million in financing to Patton Boggs, a
prominent Washington firm working with the Ecuadoreans on their
environmental lawsuit. But Bogart said in his statement that
Burford terminated the funding agreement in 2011 over concerns
about actions by lawyers for the Ecuadoreans.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ricardo Reis Veiga, a lawyer in
Texaco's and now Chevron's legal department, said Donziger and
his legal team had pressured Ecuadorean officials to bring bogus
criminal charges against him.
In cross-examining Bogart, Julio Gomez of Donziger's team of
lawyers presented a series of Bogart's emails in an attempt to
show that his firm had long been trying to pass on the case to
other investors.
Gomez also said Burford signed a settlement agreement with
Chevron that included the promise to testify in the oil
company's case.
But Bogart said any allegation he was coerced by Chevron
into giving testimony was "flatly untrue."
After Bogart testified, Chevron called David Russell, an
engineer from an environmental consulting firm that worked for
Donziger, who said he was pressured to provide an exaggerated
cost estimate for the oil clean-up in the Amazon.
Chevron's lawyers raised a flurry of objections to
Donziger's legal team, which U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan
largely upheld. Kaplan at times also scolded Donziger's team for
meandering off topic.
"I understand that both sides are playing to an audience
outside this courtroom, but this is not the forum for that,"
Kaplan said in an exchange with Donziger's lawyers.
Donziger has denied fraud and says he is fighting an unfair
battle against Chevron, which had many more lawyers than
Donziger in court on Wednesday. He has also accused Kaplan of
bias.
In a court filing, lawyers for Donziger and the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs wrote that Kaplan's "contempt" for Ecuador, "its
courts, and its laws has only grown more prominent over time."
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 26 rejected their
request to remove Kaplan from the case.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691.