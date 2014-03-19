By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 19 Chevron Corp is
seeking $32.3 million in legal fees from Steven Donziger and
others who this month who were found by a judge to have used
fraud to obtain a multibillion-dollar pollution judgment against
Chevron in Ecuador.
In a filing late on Tuesday, Chevron asked a federal court
in New York to order Donziger, a Harvard-educated lawyer, to
reimburse it for the cost of bringing its racketeering case
against him.
Morgan Crinklaw, a spokesman for Chevron, said the company
was attempting to hold Donziger accountable for bringing what he
called a fraudulent case in Ecuador.
A lawyer for Donziger, Deepak Gupta, said Chevron's
"eye-popping" fee request was a "transparent attempt" to
intimidate anyone who might be thinking of suing the company for
wrongdoing.
On March 4, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan found that
Donziger used bribery and extortion to win the case in Ecuador,
which was brought on behalf of people whose land was polluted by
Texaco between 1964 and 1992. Chevron later acquired Texaco.
Kaplan found that Donziger bribed the Ecuadorean judge who
oversaw the case and who issued an $18 billion judgment against
Chevron in 2011. Ecuador's high court cut that award to $9.5
billion last year.
Kaplan's ruling, which followed a six-week non-jury trial in
New York, bars Donziger and the villagers from attempting to
collect on the judgment in the United States. Chevron has said
it would seek to use the ruling to bolster challenges to
attempts by the villagers to go after its assets in other
countries.
Chevron's fee request came the same day as Donziger appealed
the March 4 ruling by Kaplan and asked him to put his order on
hold while the appeals court considered the case.
In its court filing Tuesday, Chevron said the $32.3 million
in fees included 36,837 hours billed by its lawyers at Gibson,
Dunn & Crutcher. Randy Mastro, the lead lawyer for Chevron, most
recently billed at a rate of $1,140 an hour, the filings show.
Mastro was hired in January by New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie to conduct an internal inquiry into the scandal
involving lane closings at George Washington
Bridge.
Chevron's fee request also reflected 139,747 hours billed by
contract attorneys at Huron Consulting Group and Merrill
Communications, which provided document review and other tasks,
Chevron said.
Chevron's Crinklaw declined Wednesday to say how much
Chevron had spent overall in litigation over pollution in
Ecuador. The company in court papers said the $32.3 million does
not reflect all the work performed in connection with the
racketeering case.
"Chevron is seeking to hold Mr. Donziger accountable for his
actions by pursuing an award for the legal costs incurred in
defending the company from his extortionate scheme and in
prosecuting our successful RICO suit," Crinklaw said.
Gupta, Donziger's lawyer, said Donziger could not pay the
fees.
"Steven is a solo environmental lawyer who works from the
kitchen table of his apartment," Gupta said. "Chevron knows he
can't actually pay those fees -- and that's the point."
The case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; editing by Andrew Hay)