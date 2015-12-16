(Adds details, background)
Dec 16 Chevron Corp won $28 million in
damages after Gibraltar's highest court ruled against a company
that was set up to receive and distribute funds resulting from a
judgment against Chevron in Ecuador.
Gibraltar-based Amazonia Recovery Ltd was set up by Steven
Donziger, a U.S. lawyer who represented a group of Ecuadorians
that sued the oil giant.
Chevron is contesting a $9.5 billion judgment from the suit
in Ecuador. It is also suing Donziger and others in federal
court in Manhattan, claiming the judgment was the product of a
fraud.
Chevron continues to fight claims from Ecuadorean villagers,
who have filed lawsuits in Canada, Brazil and Argentina seeking
to enforce the judgment rendered in Ecuador.
The Ecuador ruling followed years of litigation by the
villagers, who sued Texaco, which Chevron later acquired, over
contamination in the jungle around Lago Agrio, Ecuador, between
1964 and 1992.
The Ecuadoreans initially sued Chevron in federal court in
Manhattan in 1993. After Chevron successfully argued the case
should be heard in Ecuador, the villagers filed a new lawsuit
there.
The case led to a $19 billion judgment against Chevron,
which Ecuador's highest court in 2013 slashed to $9.5 billion.
Chevron said on Wednesday it still has claims pending in
Gibraltar against some directors of Amazonia - Pablo Fajardo,
Luis Yanza and Ermel Chavez.
The Gibraltar court also issued a permanent injunction
against Amazonia, preventing the company from assisting or
supporting the case against Chevron in any way.
