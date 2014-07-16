LONDON, July 16 Chevron will cut about 225 jobs in its North Sea oil operations in Aberdeen, Scotland following a review of its business, the company said on Wednesday.

The jobs reduction will include contractors, employees, and expatriates, it said in a statement to Reuters.

Chevron said it will continue to focus on its flagship projects in the North Sea, including the Rosebank and Enochdu oil fields and the Alder oil and gas field.

"Chevron Upstream Europe (CUE) is reorganizing its business unit in Aberdeen... As a result of the review, CUE expects reductions of approximately 225 positions," it said.

