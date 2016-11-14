(Updates with Chevron comment, background)
Nov 14 Production at Chevron Corp's $54 billion
Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has safely
resumed operations following a temporary shutdown last week, a
company spokesman said on Monday.
The stoppage was the third to hit the project since it
started up in March, limiting output at a time of rising
although still relatively low spot LNG prices.
The plant was shut as part of a brief unplanned outage that
delayed a handful of shipments but there were no cancellations,
trade sources said on Friday.
Chevron spokesman Cam Van Ast said in an email on Friday
that production at Gorgon LNG Train 1 had been temporarily
halted for minor maintenance but that restart activities were
under way.
Output from the plant's second production line, known as
Train 2, was unaffected and continues to ramp up, he said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by David
Goodman and Jason Neely)