June 1 Chevron Corp said it will move
its deepwater Big Foot platform from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to
sheltered waters following damage to subsea installation
tendons, which would delay the start of production.
The oil producer said due to the incident production will
not commence in late 2015 as planned.
Chevron said the Big Foot tension-leg platform (TLP) was not
damaged as it was not connected to any subsea wells or tendons
at the time of the incident. There are no producing wells at Big
Foot at this time, it added.
Several of the tendons, pre-installed in preparation for
connection to the Big Foot TLP, lost buoyancy between May 29 and
May 31, the company said.
There were no injuries and the damage to the tendons is
being assessed, it added.
Discovered in 2006, the Big Foot field lies in the Walker
Ridge Area and is estimated to contain total recoverable
resources in excess of 200 million oil-equivalent barrels,
according to Chevron.
