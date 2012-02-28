Feb 28 A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro denied an injunction to suspend the Brazilian operations of Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, and Transocean , the leading offshore oil-rig operator, because of a November oil spill, court documents released on Tuesday said.

The injunction was requested by Brazilian federal prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira as part of his 20 billion real ($11.8 billion) civil lawsuit against Chevron over the spill.