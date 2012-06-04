RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Brazil's oil regulator, known as the ANP, will fine U.S. oil company Chevron Corp for an oil spill in the Frade field off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the regulator's director, Magda Chambriard told Reuters on Monday.

The value of the fine will be announced later this month, she said.

The spill was associated with a pressure kick that occurred in November when Chevron was having a well drilled in its Frade field, in which it has since shut down production.