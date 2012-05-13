ADELAIDE May 13 Chevron Corp has signed a preliminary agreement to sell Japan's Tohoku Electric one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years, the U.S. oil major said on Sunday.

The gas will come from its Wheatstone plant in Australia, Roy Krzywosinski, Chevron Austalia's managing director told reporters in Adelaide, adding that with this sale more than 80 percent of the gas from Wheatsone had been sold.