JAKARTA, March 13 Chevron's
multi-billion dollar Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas
project is facing a delay of up to 18 months, the country's oil
and gas regulator (SKKMigas) said on Thursday.
"The IDD project will be delayed and we're currently taking
steps to alleviate this," SKKMigas chief Johannes Widjonarko
told Reuters in an SMS message. The current schedule for the
project to go into production is 2016, he said.
However, this may be pushed back by 18 months pending
completion of a tender for the project's floating production
units, said a source at the regulator, who declined to be named
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Daily production from the project is expected to peak at 1.1
billion cubic feet of natural gas and 31,000 barrels of
condensate.
"During 2013, the company received bids for all major
contracts. A final investment decision is planned for 2014, but
is subject to the timing of government approvals," Chevron said
in a recent SEC filing.