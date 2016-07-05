ASTANA, July 5 Kazakhstan and a group of oil majors led by Chevron have approved a $36.8 billion plan to boost production at the Tengiz oil field, the Central Asian nations's Energy Ministry and foreign partners said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Tengiz, in which Exxon Mobil and Lukoil also have stakes, will increase output to 39 million tonnes a year (850,000 barrels per day) by 2022 from 27 million tonnes currently. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)