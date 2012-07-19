July 18 (Reuters)- Chevron Corp is buying into blocks
in Iraq's Kurdistan, according to two oil executives involved in
the region, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows Exxon
Mobil Corp into an area where oil rights are a subject
of fierce dispute.
Chevron is purchasing 80 percent of the Sarta and Rovi
blocks from India's Reliance Industries Ltd, according
to the two executives, who requested anonymity.
It is a foray into Iraq for Chevron after the California oil
company was not involved in contracts awarded in Iraq's four
licensing rounds. Austria's OMV AG holds the other 20
percent interest in Sarta/Rovi.
Exxon caused a stir in Baghdad last year by signing an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government in the
north, which the central government deemed illegal.
Just last month, Iraq asked U.S. President Barack Obama to
stop Exxon from exploring in the autonomous region because it
could have dire consequences for the country's stability.
Chevron declined to comment on Wednesday, saying that it
continued to be interested in pursuing opportunities that "help
Iraq achieve its objectives for the oil and gas industry."
Last November's signing of the Exxon exploration deal with
Iraqi Kurdistan marked the first time a major oil company had
dealt directly with the Kurds in northern Iraq.
Kurdistan, with its own government, has clashed with Baghdad
over autonomy and oil rights. It halted its crude exports in
April after accusing the central government of not making due
payments.
Another U.S. oil major now enters the mix through the deal
with Reliance, which Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said was
thought to be worth about $200 million in a report of the talks.
Chevron already has a history with the Indian energy
conglomerate, which is controlled by Asia's second-richest
person, Mukesh Ambani. Chevron bought Reliance's partner in U.S.
shale gas, Atlas Energy, in a 2011 deal that the Indian company
said undervalued the assets.
And in 2009, Chevron sold back a 5 percent stake in
Reliance's Jamnagar, the world's largest refinery complex.