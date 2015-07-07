* $54 bln Australian LNG project is world's most expensive
* Gorgon has suffered cost overruns, competition from U.S.
shale
* Test exports of LNG due to start late this year
* Some Japanese clients say no plan to take these shipments
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Osamu Tsukimori
MILAN/TOKYO, July 8 Chevron's $54 billion Gorgon
LNG project - the world's most expensive - may be forced to dump
chunks of its early production onto an already saturated global
spot market, as some Japanese clients warn they are unlikely to
take up test shipments.
This would be another blow for a project hit by billions of
dollars in cost overruns and underscores the difficulties for a
raft of Australian liquefied natural gas developments facing
subdued demand and competition from U.S. shale gas.
After nearly five years of construction, test exports of LNG
from Gorgon's 15.6 million-tonnes-a-year (mtpa) plant off
western Australia are due to begin late this year and last until
April 2016, when commercial deliveries will likely start.
Japanese buyers holding long-term supply contracts have in
the past eagerly sought early cargoes, but some could pass on
the test shipments with long-term prices well above spot prices
languishing at four-year lows.
"At this point there is no plan," a spokesman at Tokyo Gas
said, when asked whether it planned to take the first
of the test, or commissioning, cargoes.
The firm has a contract to take 1.1 mtpa from the project.
A senior official from another Japanese client also said it
was unlikely to buy these cargoes.
"If there's spot supply that's cheaper than Chevron's offer
price, then we'll not take from Chevron," said the official, who
declined to be identified.
Asked about sales of the test cargoes, a spokeswoman for
Chevron said the company did not discuss activities related to
LNG trading.
Chevron will already have to sell some LNG on the spot
market after securing 25-year sales deals for under 70 percent
of its share of Gorgon LNG, according to company data, less than
the 85 percent a project backer would normally seek to guarantee
returns.
The U.S. firm, which has a 47.3 percent stake in Gorgon,
has also signed a five-year deal with South Korea's SK LNG
Trading to supply 0.83 mtpa starting from 2017.
Australia is still on track to overtake Qatar as the world's
top LNG supplier by the end of the decade, but expansions and
some new plants at earlier stages are in doubt.
Royal Dutch Shell Group's Arrow Energy shelved
plans this year for a LNG plant at Queensland's Curtis Island.
Ernst and Young has said around $200 billion of deepwater
oil and gas facilities globally have been cancelled or put on
hold in recent months due to the glut in energy supply.
OPT OUT CLAUSE
Japanese buyers will take nearly a third of Gorgon's output
once commercial sales start, but if test shipments are not taken
up then up to 2.4 million tonnes of LNG could hit spot markets
leading up to April, Reuters calculations based on company data
showed.
This is equivalent to about 36 standard-size cargoes and
could add to pressure on spot prices that have lost 60 percent
in 18 months, although early LNG volumes can be highly variable
due to startup issues.
While firms with long-term contracts would normally be
obliged to take gas during the test phase, an industry source
briefed by a buyer said Japanese clients had built in the right
to pass when negotiating their contracts.
Aside from Tokyo Gas, other Japanese buyers of Gorgon
include Chubu Electric Power and Osaka Gas,
which also have small equity stakes in the project, and Kyushu
Electric Power and JX Nippon Oil.
Whether or not they take commissioning cargoes will largely
depend on how competitively priced they are versus spot.
Chevron tied long-term contract sales of Gorgon supply to
oil prices at an estimated 14.85 percent, or "slope", of a
barrel of Brent crude, with a small $0.50-$1.00 premium.
That translates into an LNG price of $10.10 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) at current Brent prices, compared
with spot LNG currently at $7.20 per mmBtu.
Should oil rise towards year-end, as some analysts expect,
the gap between Gorgon LNG supplies and spot prices could be
stretched further.
An Osaka Gas spokesman said no arrangements had been made
for taking the first of the commissioning cargoes, though it was
possible it could take some before the end of March.
Chubu Electric and Kyushu Electric said the timing of the
first delivery of gas was undecided, while JX Nippon declined to
comment.
Chevron could offer purchasers compensation to encourage
them to take test shipments, a source familiar with the industry
said.
Japanese utilities could also wait to pick off odd
commissioning cargoes if Chevron sells them on spot markets, as
they did when ExxonMobil Corp brought its Papua New
Guinea export plant on stream last year.
Chevron, meanwhile, is said to have started sounding out
potential buyers of test shipments.
"They are dipping their toes in the market," said an
Asian-based industry source, who said his company had been
approached.
The other major partners in Gorgon are ExxonMobil and
Shell, which each have 25 percent of the project.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Ed Davies)