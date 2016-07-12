By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, July 12
MILAN, July 12 Production remains suspended at
Chevron Corp's $54 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG)
Gorgon export facility in Australia following a gas leak nearly
two weeks ago, a company spokesman said.
After the shutdown on July 1, Chevron initially said
production would recommence in the "coming week."
"Production at the Gorgon LNG plant site has been
temporarily suspended while the company undertakes some minor
repair and maintenance work," said spokesman Bradley Haynes.
Gorgon had stored LNG and was still able to export its
second ever cargo on July 3 aboard the Marib Spirit tanker, but
there have been no exports since.
"Gorgon finally shipped its second cargo at the start of
July on the Marib Spirit (under term charter to Shell). Four
other ships are scheduled," Australian energy advisory firm
EnergyQuest said in a monthly LNG report.
According to a shipping schedule published by Chevron
Australia prior to the leak, Gorgon was due to export another
cargo on July 9-11 aboard the Asia Excellence tanker.
That vessel is currently anchored around 100 kilometres (62
miles) off Gorgon, according to shipping data, along with the
Asia Endeavour, another of Gorgon's project vessels.
The world's most expensive LNG project shut down in April
due to technical problems shortly after exporting its first
cargo.
Gorgon is a joint venture of the Australian subsidiaries of
operator Chevron with a 47.3 percent stake, ExxonMobil
and Shell with 25 percent each, Osaka Gas at
1.25 percent, Tokyo Gas at 1 percent and Chubu Electric
Power at less than 0.5 percent.
It will have the capacity to produce 15.6 million tonnes of
LNG per year, after a second and third production line, known as
trains, are added in 2017.
"Construction activities are continuing on Gorgon Train 2
and 3," Haynes said.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; editing by
Jason Neely)