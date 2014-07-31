July 31 Chevron Corp said it plans to discuss its liquefied natural gas projects during an earnings conference call on Friday, deferring commentary on Apache Corp's decision to exit two LNG joint ventures.

Apache on Thursday pulled out of plans to develop Canada's Kitimat and Australia's Wheatstone LNG projects with Chevron, citing a desire to focus on U.S. shale projects.

Chevron said that it cannot comment on Apache's decision and that it would discuss Kitimat, Wheatstone and its other LNG projects during an earnings conference call scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 1.

Shares of Chevron fell 1.9 percent to $129.99 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)