BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Petrochemicals firm Sasol said on Friday it was considering buying a majority stake in Chevron's South African assets, including a refinery and retail stations.
"Sasol is working with Chevron and its advisers in this regard," spokesman Alex Anderson said in an email to Reuters.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.