ABUJA, June 18 U.S. energy firm Chevron
is selling three more Nigerian oil blocks, the company said on
Tuesday, taking to five the number of assets it is selling in
Africa's biggest oil producer.
Chevron is to sell its 40 percent stake in OML 52, 53 and 55
in the Niger Delta, the company said in a statement, after
announcing the sale of the same stake in OML 83 and OML 85 last
week.
The company said it would prefer to sell to local Nigerian
companies but did not disclose the reserves held in the blocks
or what it expects to earn from the sales.