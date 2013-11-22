LONDON Nov 22 U.S. oil firm Chevron
said on Friday the development of its North Sea Rosebank project
was not currently economically attractive, raising doubts about
a resurgence of the North Sea as fears rise over costs.
Chevron said Rosebank, which is located west of Shetland in
the UK North Sea, "does not currently offer an economic value
proposition that justifies proceeding with an investment of this
magnitude."
Statoil sold its stake in the oil and gas
development earlier this year to OMV of Austria.
Chevron's hesitation is a blow for the prospects west of
Shetland, a region crucial to plans to revive production in the
British North Sea.
Chevron said the Rosebank project remained in the initial
engineering phase with a final investment decision planned for
2014.
The company said it would continue to work with partners OMV
and Denmark's Dong to improve the viability of the
project.