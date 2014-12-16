LONDON Dec 16 Chevron awarded front end
engineering and design contracts for the expansion of its
Captain oil and gas field in the North Sea to British suppliers
Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler, it said on
Tuesday.
The offshore field, located around 68 miles (109
kilometres)north of Aberdeen, in 2013 produced around 25,000
barrels of oil and 3 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The planned work aims to increase the field's output using
polymer injection technology, Chevron said in a statement.
Wood Group was awarded a contract for the subsea engineering
of the trees, wellheads, controls and the polymer injection
flowlines to the subsea injection wells.
AMEC will conduct facilities engineering on the proposed
bridge-linked platform (BLP), which will be used to store, mix
and pump polymer, as well as the BLP brownfield tie-ins to the
existing facilities.
