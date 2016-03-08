(Adds CEO quotes; updates stock price)
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK March 8 Oil and gas major Chevron Corp
will slash its capital budget by as much as 36 percent
in 2017 and 2018, a cash-saving bid to preserve its 90-year-old
dividend as it copes with crude prices near 10-year lows.
The outlook on Tuesday highlights the unease permeating the
energy industry as executives try to contend with what many are
forecasting to be crude prices below $50 per barrel through at
the end of the decade. <0#CLCAL:>
Wall Street has pressured many oil producers to slash their
quarterly payouts as a way to weather the low-price storm.
Already, Noble Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp have done so.
Chevron's dividend, like that of rival Exxon Mobil Corp
, is considered near-sacrosanct by retail investors and
wealth managers alike, being a steady source of cash in a time
of low interest rates and stagnant wages.
"We have a shareholder base that values current income,"
Chevron Chief Executive Officer John Watson told reporters at
the company's annual investor day in New York. "Continuity in
the dividend is important to them, and we're confident we can
maintain and grow it."
San Ramon, California-based Chevron has paid a dividend
since 1926 and raised its annually for more than 28 years,
paying out $8 billion to shareholders in 2015 alone.
Exxon paid out $12 billion in dividends last year, and has
also not cut its payout.
Both companies, however, have curtailed share buybacks.
Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pat Yarrington said on Tuesday
the company has no plans to resume repurchases.
Chevron is paying its dividend partially with debt. While
executives had outlined a plan last fall to cover the dividend
with cash flow by next year, that requires oil prices at
$50 per barrel, roughly $12 per barrel below current levels.
Chevron plans to spend to between $17 billion to $22 billion
annually in 2017 and 2018. For 2016, the company has already
announced it would spend $26.6 billion.
Part of the spending reduction will come as construction
projects are finished around the world, including major
liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia and Angola, as
well as oil projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron said on Monday it had started producing LNG at its
Gorgon facility in western Australia and would begin shipping
next week, a major milestone for a long-delayed and over-budget
project.
Chevron's stock fell 1.5 percent to $89.25.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)