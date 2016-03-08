By Ernest Scheyder
| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 Chevron Corp will add
two drilling rigs to the oil-rich Permian shale of West Texas in
2016, part of a bet that crude prices will rise this year
from near 10-year lows.
The spending increase - under which Chevron plans to run
seven Permian rigs, up from five now - comes even as the company
and its peers slash spending but aim to keep low-cost,
high-return areas viable in case oil prices rebound.
"We don't really expect to see below $40 (per barrel oil
prices) on an extended basis," Jay Johnson, Chevron's head of
upstream projects, said on Tuesday in his first interview since
assuming the No. 2 role at the company last June.
"So few things work in the world below $40 that it's hard to
see how you'd maintain the energy supply."
Chevron believes it can profitably drill 1,300 Permian wells
with oil prices below $40 per barrel, and 4,000 profitable
Permian wells with prices below $50.
Part of Johnson's confidence in the Permian comes from
Chevron's massive position there: the company controls more than
2 million acres estimated to contain 9 billion barrels of oil
equivalent.
Nearly all of that supply, enough to sate global need for
more than 100 days, is royalty-free, further boosting margins.
John Watson, Chevron's chief executive, told reporters
earlier on Tuesday that some Permian wells could even be
profitable below $30 per barrel.
"We're drilling today in anticipation of what prices might
be," Watson said.
The forecast does not hold true for Chevron's natural gas
developments in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale, which has been
battered by low prices.
"Unlike oil, I think gas (prices) will stay low in the
United States for some time," Johnson said. "We're going to have
to be able to figure out how to make money at a low gas price."
Chevron on Tuesday morning held its annual analyst day, with
Johnson, Watson and other executives vowing to protect the
company's 90-year-old dividend and touting expansion projects in
Australia, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere.
In the interview, Johnson stressed that Chevron learned
lessons last year when nine tendons designed to link the Big
Foot deepwater oil project to the U.S. Gulf seabed, sank,
delaying production until 2018.
The tendons have been retrieved and many of the damaged
parts can be reused, Johnson said.
"All we need to do is re-manufacture the tendons that
failed," he said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)