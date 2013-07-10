July 10 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its oil and gas production declined last quarter, mainly due to various shutdowns and maintenance work in Kazakhstan, Australia and Nigeria.

While refining operations improved on the previous quarter with the completion of major maintenance at two large U.S. refineries, output from Chevron's oil and gas wells accounts for about nine-tenths of its business.

Worldwide, the company produced the oil equivalent of 2.57 million barrels per day in the first two months of the quarter, down about 80,000 bpd from the first quarter and running well short of its full-year average production target of 2.65 million bpd for 2013.

"International net oil-equivalent production decreased 71,000 barrels per day, primarily due to planned turnaround activity in Kazakhstan and Australia, maintenance in Nigeria, and lower demand in Thailand," Chevron said in a statement.

In its interim update for the second quarter, the company said average U.S. production of oil and gas from wells fell to 659,000 bpd in April and May from an average 664,000 for the entire first quarter.

Chevron's domestic refining operations had been hit hard by the shutdown of a key unit at its plant in Richmond, California, after a fire last August. That unit started up in late April.

U.S. refinery input averaged 759,000 bpd in April and May, up from 576,000 in the first quarter. In the second quarter a year ago - the last period of full U.S. refining production before the Richmond fire - input was 928,000 bpd.

Just as in April, the San Ramon, California-based company did not give a directional indication of where its quarterly earnings were headed in its interim update, as it has done every quarter in recent years.

Shares of Chevron were down 10 cents in after-hours trading at $122.80. The company will post full second-quarter results on Aug. 2.