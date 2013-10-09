Oct 9 Chevron Corp, the second-largest
U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its oil and gas production
rose slightly last quarter from a depressed second-quarter
level, with maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico curbing overall
output.
In its interim update for the third quarter, Chevron said
average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells
fell to 651,000 barrels per day in July and August from an
average of 659,000 for the entire second quarter.
Worldwide, the company produced 2.59 million bpd in the
first two months of the third quarter, up from 2.58 million in
the second, with output outside the United States picking up as
production projects resumed.