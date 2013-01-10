EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks up as U.S. data tempers rate-hike bets

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 2 Latin American currencies and stocks inched up on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised doubts over the prospect of a fast pace of interest rate hikes, boosting demand for high-yielding assets. U.S. job growth slowed in May, and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, while wage growth remained sluggish. Even though the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low, the data