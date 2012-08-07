* Refinery's safety record better than at nearby plants
* Plant sustained damage in 2007 and 1999
* Recovery from latest blaze not known
By Janet McGurty
Aug 7 For San Francisco Bay Area residents and
West Coast oil traders, the Monday evening fire that struck
California's second-largest oil refinery was a flashback to a
blaze five years earlier with remarkable similarities.
Both began with a leak at the plant's crude unit, the heart
of the refining process; both blazed for hours before being
brought under control. Only one worker sustained minor injuries
in both events, while residents were ordered indoors for hours.
And just like on Jan. 15, 2007, toll collectors at a nearby
bridge fled their stations as dark plumes billowed.
The question now facing oil traders is whether the fallout
too will be similar. In January 2007, operator Chevron Corp
had been shutting down the refinery for a six-week
overhaul when the fire erupted; it remained shut for nearly
twice that time in order to complete repairs.
While the two events are the largest fires to hit the area's
four refineries in recent years, the 110-year-old Richmond
plant, one of the country's oldest, has actually suffered fewer
major incidents than others, data show, underscoring the
inherently volatile nature of using heat and high pressure to
process volatile oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
The incident comes just three years after Contra Costa
County, the north Bay Area community that is home to four
refineries including Chevron's, celebrated the first year
without a major chemical accident or release since implementing
a so-called Industrial Safety Ordinance program in 1999.
Chevron's plant operates under a similar scheme that applies
to City of Richmond facilities, according to the documents,
while refineries operated by Royal Dutch Shell, Tesoro
Inc. and ConocoPhillips are principally covered
by the county. Together they can process 700,000 bpd of crude,
just over a third of California's total capacity.
Chevron's refinery has had just four major incidents over
the past 16 years, with no fatalities, according to records from
the Contra Costa Health Services. That's the least of any of the
four plants, according to a review of the filings.
The Golden Eagle Refinery, now owned by Tesoro Inc., has had
the most, with 19 major accidents since 1996, including two
fatal fires in the 1990s when owned by Tosco.
MEMORIES OF 2007
On Monday evening, a fire broke out in the No. 4 crude
distillation unit (CDU) after a small leak was discovered, the
company has said. Workers had been evacuated as the leak
expanded, one treated for a slight burn on the wrist while
hundreds of residents fled to local hospitals for checkups.
Very early on January 15, 2007, the same crude unit was
engulfed in flames after the failure of a pump seal on a line
ignited diesel fuel that was being used to clean the unit, which
had been shut earlier for maintenance.
Both the refinery fire department and the Richmond Fire
Department battled the blaze for almost 12 hours until it went
out, according to the incident report filed by the Bay Area Air
Quality Management District at the time. On Monday, the fire was
under control in about five hours.
As a smoke plume rose over the San Francisco Bay,
authorities issued a "shelter in place" warning, which was in
place for just over three hours; on Monday, the same warning
lasted for about five hours.
One important difference is that in 2007, the fire broke out
just as the company was shutting down the plant for a major
six-week overhaul during the seasonal late-winter lull in
gasoline demand. That work was then rolled into repairs, keeping
the refinery closed until March 30. The gasoline-making fluid
catalytic cracker did not returning to service until mid-April.
This week's fire struck as West Coast refineries are running
at more than 90 percent of capacity to meet peak summer demand.
Based on preliminary July data, PADD-5 refineries were running
at their highest monthly rate since 2008.
Experts caution that it's difficult to judge the amount of
damage by the size of the conflagration.
"There is a lot of volatile material there and so looks can
be deceptive. But it depends on the extent of the damage to key
pieces of equipment," said John Auers, a refinery specialist
with Houston-based consultants Turner Mason.
"If there is no major damage to the units, it could be a
matter of days before it returns. It is a wait and see type
situation," he added.
Go back further, to March 26, 1999, and an even more
spectacular blast struck the refinery, forcing its evacuation.
In that incident in the hydrocracker unit, which makes gasoline
and diesel from fuel oil, was shut for almost a year, restarting
in February 2000.