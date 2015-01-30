WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 30 Chevron Corp,
the second-largest U.S. oil producer, said on Friday its
quarterly profit fell 30 percent due to plunging crude prices
.
The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $3.47
billion, or $1.85 per share, compared with $4.93 billion, or
$2.57 per share, in the year-ago period.
Foreign currency conversion charges dented earnings by $432
million, Chevron said.
Production between the quarters held steady at 2.58 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Shares of the San Ramon, Calif.-based company are down about
22 percent in the past six months, closing Thursday at $103 per
share.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)