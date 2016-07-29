MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects EPS figure in second paragraph to 78 cents from $1.07)
HOUSTON, July 29 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, posted a second-quarter loss on Friday, its largest since 2001, due to the slump in crude prices and refining income.
The company lost $1.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $571 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production fell about 3 percent to 2.53 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP