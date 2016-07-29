(Corrects EPS figure in second paragraph to 78 cents from $1.07)

HOUSTON, July 29 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, posted a second-quarter loss on Friday, its largest since 2001, due to the slump in crude prices and refining income.

The company lost $1.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $571 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell about 3 percent to 2.53 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)