GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit due to rising commodity prices and cost cuts.
The company earned a net income of $415 million, or 22 cents per share, after a net loss of $588 million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier.
Production fell slightly to 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Shares of Chevron fell 1.3 percent to $115 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch