BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 28 Oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a first-quarter profit due to cost cuts and rising crude prices.
The company posted net income of $2.68 billion, or $1.41 per share, compared to a loss of $725 million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 0.4 percent to 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock