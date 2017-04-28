HOUSTON, April 28 Oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a first-quarter profit due to cost cuts and rising crude prices.

The company posted net income of $2.68 billion, or $1.41 per share, compared to a loss of $725 million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 0.4 percent to 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)