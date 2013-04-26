April 26 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, posted a 4.5 percent decline in quarterly profit on Friday, pinched by weaker oil prices and work at its U.S. refineries.

First-quarter net income fell to $6.18 billion, or $3.18 per share, from $6.47 billion, or $3.27 per share, a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter production was 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 2.63 million a year earlier.