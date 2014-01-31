Jan 31 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit dropped 32 percent as refining margins and production fell around the world.

The company posted net income of $4.93 billion, or $2.57 per share, compared with $7.25 billion, or $3.70 per share, in the year-ago period.

Oil and natural gas production fell 3.4 percent to 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.