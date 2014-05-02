BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
May 2 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, said on Friday its first-quarter profit fell 27 percent due to falling crude oil production and prices.
The company posted net income of $4.51 billion, or $2.36 per share, compared with $6.18 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited