Nov 2 Chevron Corp :
* Says Richmond crude unit expected to start up in Q1 of next
year
* Says expects 2012 oil and gas production to be 97 percent of
its original
target of 2.68 million bpd
* CFO says on pace to have drilled more than 300 wells in
Midland basin in west
Texas in 2012
* Exec says Chevron phillips chem jv can self-fund current
investments, but
Chevron would invest more if opportunity arose
* Downstream head says consolidation of west coast refineries
would be pretty
difficult for Chevron given market concentration
* Downstream head says California carbon emissions policy to
increase state
gasoline prices further
* Downstream head says believes the company still can compete
in California
market better than anyone
* CFO says now expects Angola lng production to start up in Q1
2013
* Downstream head says British Columbia, Salt Lake City
refineries have
benefited from discounted crudes via pipeline
* Downstream head says compliance with California carbon policy
may be met
through reduced refining runs
* Downstream head says weakening sales of products around the
world point to
tougher refining margins in near term