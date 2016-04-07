(Repeats story published on Wednesday, no changes to text)
* Chevron shedding assets amid weak oil prices
* Geothermal assets are based in Indonesia and Philippines
* Companies set to form consortiums to bid for assets
* Bids due later this month
By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, April 6 French utility Engie
and Japan's Marubeni are among several
suitors preparing to bid for Chevron Corp's Asian
geothermal energy blocks valued at about $3 billion, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Potential buyers including Southeast Asian firms are
attracted by the opportunity to gain control of large blocks of
geothermal assets located in Indonesia and Philippines.
"There's a lot of jostling going on to see who's teaming up
with whom. I expect to see companies forming consortiums for
this big sale," said one banker involved in the process. "The
Japanese are key as whoever ties up with them would have access
to low cost funding and that boosts their chances," he added.
Indicative bids for the assets are due this month, said some
of the sources, who declined to be identified as the information
is not public.
Like many rivals, Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs
globally and slashing capital spending to save cash in a bid to
preserve its dividend amid weak oil prices.
Chevron, which hired Citigroup as its adviser for the
sale, kicked off the auction last month, sources said. Chevron,
Marubeni, Engie and Citigroup declined comment.
"For global players, it provides an entry into the
geothermal markets in Indonesia and possibility of further
expansion," said consultancy Wood Mackenzie's principal power
analyst Bikal Pokharel.
Two Chevron subsidiaries operate geothermal projects in
Salak and Darajat fields in west Java with a capacity to
generate nearly 650 megawatts of electricity. The combined
output produces enough renewable energy to supply about 3
million homes, according to Chevron's website.
HUGE POTENTIAL
Pokharel said Indonesia had estimated a geothermal potential
of 27,700 megawatts, the highest in the world, but its current
installed capacity was less than 5 percent of the potential.
He said contradictory and untested regulations, land
acquisition, building transmission infrastructure and lack of
clarity in pricing methodology remained major challenges.
Medco Power, which operates two geothermal projects in
Indonesia, is keen to buy the assets and would consider looking
for a partner due to the large value of the assets.
"We have expressed our interest in seeing the data on its
asset," Fazil Alfitri, president director of Medco Power, a
subsidiary of Medco Energi Internasional, told
Reuters.
Indonesia has unveiled land and regulatory reforms aimed at
boosting production of geothermal energy, but investment in
renewables has been slow in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Geothermal energy is created by the heat of the earth. It
generates reliable power and emits almost no greenhouse gases.
Chevron also has a 40 percent interest in Philippine
Geothermal Production Company, Inc., which produces steam energy
for third party-owned geothermal power plants. They have a
combined generating capacity of 692 megawatts.
Southeast Asian power firms Aboitiz and Banpu Power
may bid for Chevron's assets, said the sources. Banpu
said it would consider the terms and size of the assets before
making a decision.
Sources said Chinese power firms are also expected to
participate in the auction.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA, Enrico Dela
Cruz in MANILA, Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
in BANGKOK, Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO and Geert de Clercq in PARIS,
Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Mark Potter)