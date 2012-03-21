* Brazil to prosecute companies, 17 of their employees
* Foreign oil workers could face jail time
* Chevron calls criminal charges "outrageous"
* Companies say they handled spill effectively
By Jeb Blount and Joshua Schneyer
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, March 21 A Brazilian
federal prosecutor filed criminal charges on Wednesday against
Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean for a November oil
spill, raising the stakes in a legal saga that has added to
Chevron's woes in Latin America and could slow Brazil's offshore
oil boom.
Prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira also filed criminal
charges against 17 local executives and employees at Chevron
and Transocean, owner of the world's largest
oil rig fleet. Among the defendants is George Buck, 46, a U.S.
national in charge of Chevron's operations in Brazil, the
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
"The spilling of oil affected the entire maritime ecosystem,
possibly pushing some species to extinction, and caused impacts
on economic activity in the region," Santos de Oliveira, a
prosecutor in the oil district of Campos de Goytacazes, said in
the filing. "The employees of Chevron and Transocean caused a
contamination time bomb of prolonged effect."
The charges stem from a 3,000-barrel leak in the Frade
field, about 120 km (75 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro
state. They include: failure to realize protocols to contain the
leak; failure to take steps to kill the well and stop the
drilling process; breach of licenses, legal norms and
regulation, including altering documents; and failure to meet
legal and contractual duties.
Chevron and Transocean strongly disputed the charges.
"These charges are outrageous and without merit," Chevron
said in a statement. "Once all the facts are fully examined,
they will demonstrate that Chevron and its employees responded
appropriately and responsibly to the incident."
Transocean "strongly disagrees with the indictments," said
spokesman Guy Cantwell.
Chevron said it stopped the leak in four days. None of the
oil that leaked into the Atlantic reached shore or interfered
with marine life, it said.
In November, the same prosecutor filed an $11 billion civil
lawsuit over the spill, the largest environmental suit in
Brazil's history. Chevron has already been fined around 200
million reais in fines ($110 million) for the spill by
environmental and oil regulators.
Chevron's shares dropped 1.1 percent to $107.91 on
Wednesday, to their lowest in nearly a month. Transocean's
US-traded shares dropped 1.1 percent to $56.77.
Observers warned that the criminal charges could spook
foreign companies attracted to Brazil's offshore oil boom and
slow development of more than 50 billion barrels of reserves
discovered here since 2007.
"These charges are being used by those who want to shut out
foreign investment and vilify foreign companies," said Adriano
Pires, head of energy think tank Brazilian Infrastructure
Institute, and a former oil regulator.
The Chevron leak was less than 0.1 percent of the size of
the 4 million-barrel BP oil disaster in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010. Transocean also owned the rig in that spill.
Past Brazilian oil spills by state-run Petrobras, including some
larger ones, have never prompted criminal charges.
Chevron's troubles in Brazil could force it to rethink its
Latin American strategies. A shortage of trained workers,
engineers and equipment have driven up costs in Brazil and
Chevron faces an $18 billion environmental verdict in Ecuador.
Oliveira's filings allege that Transocean's Sedco 706 rig,
which drilled the well that leaked, had "grave" equipment
failures that were detected by Brazil's national petroleum
agency, the ANP.
In addition to Buck, prosecutors leveled criminal charges
against other Chevron and Transocean employees, including five
other Americans, five Brazilians, two Frenchmen, two
Australians, a Canadian and a Briton. Among them was Guilherme
Dantas Rocha Coelho, 38, the Brazilian head of Transocean's
operations in the country.
All were ordered to turn in their passports last Saturday
and remain in the country. Each individual will be required to
post 1 million reais ($550,000) bail and each company 10 million
reais ($5.5 million) to ensure payment of future fines.
JAIL TIME UNLIKELY
Prison sentences could be as lengthy as 31 years, the
filings said. Oliveira told Reuters in January that jail terms
for the oil workers would be unlikely and a "last resort." On
Wednesday, however, he said the executives should be jailed.
"Yes, I want them to serve the full time and if they don't
it won't be for any lack of effort by the Federal Prosecutors'
Office," he said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.
Under Brazilian law, a judge must examine the charges and
determine whether to proceed with formal indictments, a process
that could take days or weeks. Either way, Chevron and
Transocean likely face years of legal action in Brazil, one of
the world's most promising oil frontiers.
Few individuals or companies have ever been convicted of
environmental crimes in Brazil, and fewer have gone to jail.
ROUSSEFF WARNS OIL COMPANIES
The charges come less than a week after Chevron asked for
and received permission to temporarily stop production at Frade
after finding new seeps on the sea floor. It was producing
61,500 barrels a day, down from about 80,000 before the November
spill.
Chevron has spent more than $2 billion developing Frade,
Brazil's largest foreign-operated field in which the No. 2 U.S.
oil company owns a 52 percent stake. Brazil's Petrobras
owns 30 percent and a Japanese group led by Inpex
and Sojitz owns 18 percent.
The prosecutor alleges that Chevron and Transocean ignored
signs that their drilling could blast through rock and the
seabed as they tapped into a high-pressure reservoir in an area
whose faults and fissures made it prone to an underground
blowout. Chevron has said it encountered reservoir pressure
levels far above those in previous wells.
Chevron has downplayed the potential for further
environmental damage from the Frade incident, but has pledged to
carry out a study of the field's geology before asking
regulators to resume production. Prosecutors said there could be
further leakage, citing evidence of damage to the oil reservoir.
A technical report by ANP has not been made public.
Chevron said on Wednesday that oil from the new seabed seep
differs chemically from crude spilled in November, and that the
two leaks are unrelated. Prosecutors allege the newest leak,
measured at less than a barrel of oil, is a worrisome
complication of the earlier spill.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, a former energy minister
who also served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board, warned oil
companies on Wednesday that they must strictly follow security
procedures in Brazil.
"On this question there can be no exceptions to being within
safety limits and knowing them, to never test them and never go
beyond them," she said in Rio at the swearing in ceremony for
the new head of oil regulator ANP.