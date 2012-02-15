Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Feb 15 Giant oil company Chevron Corp said Wednesday that it and its partners would spend $6 billion to $8 billion on the planned expansion at the Tengiz Field in Kazakhstan, where it is the largest producer.
Chevron's Tengizchevroil LLP affiliate is expected to begin front-end engineering and design for the expansion project, which could increase its output there by 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of oil per day upon completion.
Chevron owns a 50 percent interest Tengizchevroil, while KazMunaiGas owns 20 percent, Exxon Mobil Corp owns 25 percent and LUKArco owns 5 percent.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.