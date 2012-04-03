RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 A Brazilian federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it launched its second 20 billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and drilling firm Transocean in less than five months.

The new lawsuit is related to an oil leak discovered in the offshore Frade field on March 4. In November the same prosecutor launched a 20 billion real lawsuit over another spill in the field.