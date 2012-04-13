* Cases against Chevron, Transocean stripped from prosecutor
* Cases were filed over November, March offshore leaks
By Leila Coimbra and Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 A Brazilian judge moved
two $11 billion civil cases against Chevron and
drilling-rig operator Transocean related to an offshore
drilling accident and spills to a different court in Rio de
Janeiro, a decision that removes a crusading prosecutor from the
cases.
The momentum is shifting in the legal battle stemming from a
rupture in November at a well that Transocean was drilling in
the Frade field, which Chevron operates.
The latest development, published in a court filing on
Friday, comes on the heels of another decision in favor of the
companies earlier this week from a separate court, in which a
judge denied a request to bar the two companies from operating
in Brazil.
Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, a federal prosecutor based in
the interior of Rio de Janeiro state, filed two 20 billion reais
($11 billion) lawsuits against U.S. oil company Chevron and its
contractor Transocean after a November spill of 2,400 to 3,000
barrels and a related March seep in the same field.
Friday's decision to move the two civil cases does not
change the content of the charges, but it removes the cases from
Oliveira's turf and hands them to another team of prosecutors.
The decision did not address the criminal charges that
Oliveira also brought against the companies and 17 of their
employees that could carry jail sentences up to 31 years.
Oliveira told Reuters he will appeal the decision.
"I remain convinced that they should be prosecuted here
close to where the crimes occurred," he said.
Judge Tiago Pereira Macaciel said in a court filing released
on Friday that "the magnitude of the environmental damage
exceeds the area subject to the competency of Campos ... making
it a regional damage."
Chevron Corp's head of media relations, Kurt Glaubitz, said
Chevron Brasil Upstream Frade Ltd, its local subsidiary, was
pleased with the court's decision.
Guy Cantwell, communications chief for Transocean, said by
email that the company also questioned the validity of a second
civil lawsuit, saying the charges lacked technical grounds.
Chevron owns 52 percent of the Frade field, Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras owns 30 percent and a
Japanese group led by Inpex Corp and Sojitz Corp
owns 18 percent.