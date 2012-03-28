* Oil workers' union sues Chevron and Transocean
* Lawsuit seeks to cancel Chevron concession at Frade field
* Union seeks to ban Transocean from working in Brazil
* Suit seeks unspecified financial damages for Nov. spill
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 Brazil's largest oil
workers union filed a lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron
and drilling firm Transocean that seeks to cancel their rights
to operate in the country as the result of an offshore oil spill
last November.
The case, brought by the FUP oil workers federation in
Brazilian federal court, raises the legal and political stakes
for Chevron and Transocean which are already
fighting criminal and civil cases related to the spill.
FUP, which has long opposed foreign involvement in Brazilian
oil development, said Chevron and Transocean "offended the
Brazilian people" with "predatory and environmentally unsound
practices."
FUP wants the court to force Chevron to give up a field that
has cost about $2 billion in investment and was producing up to
80,000 barrels a day of oil. It also seeks unspecified financial
damages for the Brazilian people.
In addition to the Sedco 706 drill platform working for
Chevron, Transocean has nine other billion-dollar-plus rigs
working in Brazil. Each earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a
day in lease fees.
"Chevron lied to the Brazilian state," Joao Antonio Moraes,
FUP's legal coordinator, told Reuters.
"We're seeking the cancellation of their concession in the
field where their operations have shown to be predatory and
environmentally unsound."
Kurt Glaubitz, Chevron's spokesman in Rio De Janeiro, and
Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell in Houston had no immediate
comment on the suit. Both have said the previous charges against
the companies and their employees are without merit.
The November spill in the Frade field about 120 kilometers
(74 miles) off Brazil's coast leaked about 3,000 barrels of oil
in the Atlantic, less than 0.1 percent of BP's Deepwater
Horizon spill in the Macondo field in the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron and its partners Petrobras and a Japanese group led
by Inpex and Sojitz asked for and received permission to shut
down production at the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro
after finding small, unexplained leaks early this month.
FUP's case also asks the court to order Chevron and
Transocean to compensate Brazil for royalties that have been
lost to delays related to the spill and shutdown, according to
Normando Rodrigues, the lawyer responsible for the case.
The companies also drilled for oil reservoir targets under a
layer of salt without seeking permission from the ANP, Brazil's
oil regulator, he said.
Transocean, he added, has a history of technical failures,
including the 4.9-million-barrel BP disaster in the United
States and a series of technical problems, oil leaks and fatal
accidents working for Chevron and state-led oil company
Petrobras in Brazil's Campos Basin.
"Transocean has a history of technical failures and
notorious involvement in the Gulf of Mexico disaster," Rodrigues
said.
The Campos Basin, home to the Frade field, produces about 80
percent of Brazil's 2.68 million barrels a day of oil and
natural gas equivalent output.
FUP, which is made up of 13 separate unions in Brazil,
represents more than 300,000 workers in Brazil's oil industry.
It does not represent any Chevron or Transocean workers in
Brazil.
Past Brazilian oil spills by Brazil's state-run Petrobras
, including some larger ones, have never prompted
criminal charges.
Brazilian oil regulator ANP told a Senate hearing last
Thursday that a report on the spill does not find Chevron
negligent in the drilling of the well that caused the spill, a
finding that may help the company in its mounting legal battles
in Brazil, one of the world's most promising oil frontiers.
The ANP said its report found that Chevron failed to follow
procedures, broke safety and operational norms and that the
design of the well that leaked showed errors.
Chevron and Transocean have said that they have done nothing
wrong, have cooperated with authorities and that they followed
industry norms.
San Ramon, Califorina-based Chevron is the No. 2 U.S. oil
company. Transocean, based in Switzerland, is the world's
largest offshore oil-rig operator.
Chevron stock fell 0.85 percent to $106.13 in New York.
Transcocean fell 2.83 percent to 48.78 Swiss francs.