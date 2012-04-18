PERTH, April 17 Chevron Corp has signed
a preliminary agreement to supply Japan's Chubu Electric Power
Co with liquefied natural gas from its Wheatstone plant
in Australia, the U.S. oil major said on Tuesday.
Under the non-binding agreement, Chubu Electric will buy 1
million tonnes per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
for up to 20 years.
The agreement adds to supplies that Chubu, Japan's third
largest utility, has already agreed to buy from another
Chevron-operated Australian LNG project, Gorgon LNG.
"Chubu is a long term customer of our Australian natural gas
portfolio and is due to receive 2.5 mtpa of LNG collectively
from the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects," Roy Krzywosinski,
managing director, Chevron Australia, said in a statement.
Wheatstone, located off the coast of Western Australia, is
currently under construction, with the first gas shipments
expected in 2016. Chevron did not specify when the supplies to
Chubu would begin.
With the Chubu agreement, Chevron will have sold 70 percent
of the 8.9 mtpa that will be produced by the $29 billion project
into long-term contracts, the company said.
Chevron plans to eventually expand the production of the
Wheatstone LNG plant to 25 mtpa.
Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest
LNG producers in Australia. The $37 billion Gorgon project, also
off Western Australia, will produce 15 mtpa by 2014.
Australia is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG
exporter by the end of the decade, when it would have quadrupled
its current production of about 20 mtpa.
The LNG deal comes as Japan's dependence on gas-fired power
increases as it struggles to replace the nuclear capacity that
has been taken offline since last year's earthquake and tsunami
triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Chubu has a single nuclear plant in the quake-prone Hamaoka
area which was shut in May of last year.
Chubu is one of several Asian utilities to buy supplies from
Wheatstone, i ncluding Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)
a nd K yushu Electric.
Chevron's partners in the project are Apache Corporation
, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC),
Royal Dutch Shell and Kyushu Electric.