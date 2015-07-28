July 28 Chevron Corp, the second-largest
U.S. oil company, said on Tuesday it would lay off 1,500
employees, about 2 percent of its global work force, as it trims
costs to offset declining crude prices.
Nearly all of the layoffs will be in Texas, where the
company has expanded in recent years to develop land in the
Permian shale formation, and California, where Chevron is
headquartered.
Fifty international employees will be laid off and roughly
600 contractor positions will be canceled, the company said in a
statement.
Of the 1,500 jobs being eliminated, 270 are currently empty
and will not be filled, Chevron said.
Chevron had previously labeled the Permian as one of its
premium assets.
Oil prices have plunged by about 55 percent in the past year
due to oversupply concerns both in the United States and
internationally.
"In light of the current market environment, Chevron is
taking action to reduce internal costs in multiple operating
units and the corporate center," Chevron spokeswoman Melissa
Ritchie said in a statement.
Shares of Chevron rose 3.6 percent to close Tuesday at
$92.40. The stock has lost 17 percent of its value so far this
year.
