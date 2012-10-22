NEW YORK Oct 22 Private equity firms Leonard
Green & Partners LP and Ares Management LLC have agreed to
acquire control of hospital staffing company CHG Healthcare
Services Inc from J.W. Childs Associates LP, a deal people
familiar with the matter previously told Reuters could top $1
billion.
Founded in 1979, Salt Lake City-based CHG Healthcare is one
of the country's largest healthcare staffing firms. It operates
through the CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RN Network and
Foundation Medical Staffing brands.
Reuters reported last month that the company had around $100
million in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) and that its owners hoped to get 11
times EBITDA in a sale.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A source familiar with
the matter, while not disclosing the value of the deal, said
buyout firm J.W. Childs Associates stood to make five times the
money it invested to take over the company in 2006.
The deal is a boon to the $1.9 billion J.W. Childs Equity
Partners III fund, which was launched in 2002 and is projected
to return to its investors more than 2.5 times their money by
the time it is wound down, the source added.
Announcing the deal on Monday, CHG said existing management
would retain a significant equity interest in the company.
The sale is the latest sign of a buoyant market for
secondary buy-outs -- sales by one private equity firm to
another. U.S. leveraged buy-outs almost doubled in the third
quarter of 2012 from a year ago, reaching their highest levels
since before the financial crisis, as cheap financing fueled
private equity's appetite for deals.
CHG was the first to introduce the concept of temporary or
traveling physicians in the United States as a way to help
doctors practicing in rural areas take breaks from their
offices, according to its website.
The so-called traveling physicians provide healthcare
facilities with a cost-effective option for filling staffing
gaps, allowing them to offer patient care without having to hire
additional full-time employees.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised CHG on the sale.