Oct 16 Hong Kong-based drugmaker Hutchison China
MediTech Ltd has filed for an initial public offering in
the United States, according to a regulatory filing.
The London-listed biopharmaceutical company, majority owned
by Chinese conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, is
also known as Chi-Med.
Far fewer Chinese companies have listed in the United States
so far this year than in 2014.
The U.S. IPOs of two Chinese companies raised about $150
million this year to June. In the corresponding period last
year, the listing of 10 Chinese companies in the United States
had raised over $3.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Hutchison China, founded in 2000 by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, makes cancer and arthritis drugs and medical
devices.
The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in
2006, has seven drug candidates in clinical-stage trials, three
of which it is developing with units of AstraZeneca Plc,
Eli Lilly and Co and Nestle SA.
Four of these drug candidates are for tumors and one each
for lung cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.
Five of the seven drug candidates could be eligible for
accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
Hutchison China said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Hutchison China's revenue more than doubled to $87.3 million
in 2014.
The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"HCM". It has set a target of up to $100 million for the IPO,
according to the filing, although the amount a company says it
plans to raise its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are the
underwriters for the IPO.
