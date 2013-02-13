CHICAGO Feb 13 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed on Wednesday the sale of up to $900 million of bonds for the city's O'Hare International Airport, according to a spokeswoman.

The general airport revenue senior lien bonds would be sold in the third quarter pending approval of the city council.

The sale would consist of about $500 million of refunding bonds, $200 million of bonds for ongoing capital improvements and $100 million of bonds to fund parking relocation, according to Kathleen Strand, the city spokeswoman.