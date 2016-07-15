CHICAGO, July 15 Chicago's O'Hare International
Airport will sport more gates and a new central terminal under a
plan unveiled by city and airline officials on Friday.
The bulk of the multibillion-dollar plan involves the
redevelopment of one of the airport's domestic terminals into a
central terminal, which would feature expanded passenger
screening and concessions.
An initial step in the plan calls for additional gates at
O'Hare's international terminal at an estimated cost of $300
million. Money for this project would be raised through the sale
of bonds backed by passenger facility charges, according to a
spokeswoman for Chicago's finance department.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office is expected to propose an O'Hare
bond issue to the city council later this year. A cost estimate
and financing plan for the central terminal were not available
from the city.
Top executives at United Airlines and American
Airlines, the two biggest carriers at O'Hare,
attended an airfield news conference to voice support for
improving O'Hare.
"Over the next 18 months, before the expiration of our
current lease, American Airlines will continue to work with the
city of Chicago to propel the customer experience at O'Hare into
the future," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Doug
Parker, said in a statement.
O'Hare is the world's second-busiest airport as measured in
landings and take-offs. Chicago has spent $4.4 billion on new
runways and other upgrades under an ongoing improvement and
expansion project, according to Chicago Aviation Commissioner
Ginger Evans. Another $1.3 billion in airfield projects was
announced in January.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)