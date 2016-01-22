CHICAGO Jan 22 A United Airlines plane carrying
179 passengers and six crew members skidded partly off the
runway on Friday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after
arriving from San Francisco, but no one was injured, airline and
airport officials said.
Chicago had light snow but it was not known whether the
incident was weather-related, Chicago Department of Aviation
spokeswoman Karen Pride said. The mishap occurred shortly after
noon.
Flight 734, a Boeing 737, "partially rolled" off the runway
after arriving from San Francisco, United spokeswoman Maddie
King said. King said maintenance crews will "fully inspect" the
aircraft.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago;
Editing by Will Dunham)