CHICAGO Jan 6 Chicago will head to the
municipal bond market next week with a $500 million bond issue
amid uncertain pension funding requirements and political
turmoil.
The general obligation refunding bonds are scheduled to be
priced through Citigroup on Jan. 12, according to bond sale
documents released late on Tuesday. The sale comes as state
legislative fixes to address Chicago's $20 billion unfunded
pension liability remain up in the air and Mayor Rahm Emanuel
struggles with political fallout from controversial police
shootings, including calls for his resignation.
Chicago's current budget relies on a bill passed by the
Illinois House and Senate that would reduce city payments to its
pension funds covering police and fire fighters. The bill has
not been sent to Governor Bruce Rauner, who has been critical of
the measure.
A record $543 million phased-in property tax increase
approved by the city council in October exclusively for public
safety worker pensions would still leave Chicago with a funding
gap of about $200 million if that bill is not enacted.
Standard & Poor's warned last week that Chicago's BBB-plus
bond rating could fall "multiple notches" if the city fails "to
successfully implement contingency plans in a timely manner to
fully meet its pension obligations with an identifiable and
reliable revenue source." The city's bond rating with Moody's
Investors Service is already in the "junk" level.
In a presale presentation, Chicago finance officials said
the city has about $510 million remaining from a new $750
million credit line with three banks "to meet unforeseen
financial obligations."
Meanwhile, a 2014 Illinois law mandating higher city
contributions and lower benefits for its municipal and laborers'
retirement funds is before the Illinois Supreme Court, which is
expected to rule soon on the law's
constitutionality.
The bond sale will continue the practice, which the city is
phasing out, of restructuring debt service payments on
outstanding bonds to free up revenue. The sale will be followed
by a $480 million GO bond offering on Jan. 14 by Illinois, which
is also mired in a financial crisis. Chicago pays a heftier
penalty in the bond market than the state. The city's so-called
credit spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
scale hovered around 250 basis points for 20-year bonds, while
the spread for Illinois bonds was 171 basis points.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)