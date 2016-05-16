CHICAGO May 16 A Chicago City Council committee
on Monday approved the issuance of up to $600 million of new
general obligation bonds as well as a proposed ordinance to
subject future debt issues to greater scrutiny.
The council's finance committee agreed to send the bond
issue to the full city council, which meets on Wednesday. If
approved, the bonds would be priced through Goldman, Sachs & Co
in the third quarter or sooner depending on market conditions
and other factors, according to Chicago Chief Financial Officer
Carole Brown.
Chicago's sinking credit ratings due to budget and pension
woes have led investors to demand hefty yields for the city's
debt.
Brown said the implementation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan
to reform the city's debt practices and the passage of a big
property tax increase last year to help fund pensions have
tightened the city's so-called credit spread over Municipal
Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale.
"I think the market has responded to a lot of the hard
choices that this council and the mayor have made related to our
finances," Brown said.
She estimated Chicago would continue to have spreads over
MMD's scale in the 200 basis-point range. The finance committee
lowered the interest rate cap for the new bond sale to 10
percent from 18 percent.
Brown said the municipal bond market is awaiting the fate of
legislation sitting on the desk of Illinois Governor Bruce
Rauner's desk, which would allow the city to spread out payments
to two public safety pension funds. Nearly two months after the
state supreme court threw out cost-saving reforms to Chicago's
other two pension funds, the mayor has yet to release a detailed
plan B.
Proceeds from the bond sale would fund equipment purchases
and capital improvements, with $100 million earmaked for legal
settlements in 2016 and 2017.
The finance committee also advanced a Debt Transactions
Accountability Ordinance that would require reports detailing
the risks, benefits and costs of a debt issue prior to sale.
Participants in a bond issuance would not be indemnified by
the city from "gross negligence, illegal acts, fraud, bad faith
breach or willful misconduct."
The proposed ordinance also sets out timelines for city
council deliberations and public hearings on bond sales and
requires annual post-sale financial performance reports by the
city's CFO.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)